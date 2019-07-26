Analysts Expect Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) to Post $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celgene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Celgene reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target for the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Celgene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 187,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

