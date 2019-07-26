Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,129,000 after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,216,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $55,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 996,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 180,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.