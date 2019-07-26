Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,293. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.03 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $825,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,520 shares in the company, valued at $27,769,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,457,890. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,362,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,202,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

