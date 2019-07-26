Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $109.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.94.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $121.80. 1,372,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,778. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,266 shares of company stock worth $10,986,774. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 101,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.2% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 88,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

