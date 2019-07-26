Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.62. Amira Nature Foods shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

