Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.62. Amira Nature Foods shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

