Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96, Morningstar.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 446,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.71.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1,124.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

