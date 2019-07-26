American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMRB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

