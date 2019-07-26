American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Maddux purchased 4,282 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $149,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

