American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 615.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 1,301,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.02.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.