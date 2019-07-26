American National Bank Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American National Bank trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. 661,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

