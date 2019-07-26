American National Bank Invests $1.23 Million in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

