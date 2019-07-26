American National Bank Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.7% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,310,000 after buying an additional 565,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,936,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,659,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,546,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,474,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.35 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

