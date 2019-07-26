American National Bank Has $48,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American National Bank lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,457,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

