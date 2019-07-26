American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

Shares of CME traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.76. 37,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,712. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $61,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

