American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Position Decreased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,387. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 163,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $16,783,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $10,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,413 shares of company stock worth $40,950,043. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

