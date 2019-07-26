American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the June 15th total of 3,256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 320,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,703. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 19.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

