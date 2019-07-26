American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $132.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of AXP opened at $127.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,048 shares of company stock worth $20,066,619. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,757,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 669,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

