American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. AJO LP boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $55,777,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 312,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

