Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 240,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lipscomb S. Michael bought 13,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,917. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $691,510.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

