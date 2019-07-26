Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 240,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lipscomb S. Michael bought 13,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,917. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $691,510.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.