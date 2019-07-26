Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.74. 63,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.