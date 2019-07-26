Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 9.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price rose 9.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1,268.39 and last traded at $1,245.22, approximately 6,058,805 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 1,650,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,135.94.

The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,332.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,111.80. The firm has a market cap of $791.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

