Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,332.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $115.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,111.80. The stock has a market cap of $791.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

