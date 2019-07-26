Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72, Morningstar.com reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $109.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,116.09. The company has a market cap of $864.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,346.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

