Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,370.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.73.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $118.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,250.41. 4,477,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $789.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,114.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553 shares of company stock valued at $645,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

