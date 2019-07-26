Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.72 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $118.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,250.41. 4,477,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,114.66. The stock has a market cap of $789.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,375.73.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock valued at $645,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

