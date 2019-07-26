Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Alphabet by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $112.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,248.09. 3,134,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $791.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,111.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,332.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

