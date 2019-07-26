Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Lionsgate to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,869.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Wood sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $531,253.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,687.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,611 shares of company stock worth $1,498,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,389,000 after acquiring an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98. Allegion has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

