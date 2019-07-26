Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-14.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $152.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,769. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.31.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,966 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

