Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $182.52, but opened at $200.90. Align Technology shares last traded at $197.46, with a volume of 87,233 shares traded.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Align Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $309.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $2,887,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

