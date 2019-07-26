Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 941,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,531. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.72. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $835,768.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

