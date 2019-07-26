Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 292,094 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

