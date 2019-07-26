Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Trading Up 15.8%

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG)’s stock price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 190,790 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 48,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algold Resources Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algold Resources (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

