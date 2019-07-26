Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Trading Up 15.8%

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG)’s stock price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 190,790 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 48,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Get Algold Resources alerts:

Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algold Resources Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Algold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.