Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

ALK stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.10.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

