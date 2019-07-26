Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.
ALK stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.10.
In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
