Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AD. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.92.

TSE AD traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 139,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,186. The company has a market capitalization of $763.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of C$16.27 and a 12-month high of C$21.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.50.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaris Royalty will post 1.8091056 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total transaction of C$111,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,721 shares in the company, valued at C$683,377.81. Also, Director Jack Chuck Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total transaction of C$46,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,077,209.07. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,125 in the last 90 days.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

