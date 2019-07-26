Akroma Market Cap Achieves $26,599.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Akroma has a total market cap of $26,599.00 and $477.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

