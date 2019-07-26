Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.72. The stock had a trading volume of 748,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,924. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

