Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Holdings Lowered by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 3.4% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $4,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,120,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,393.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,276,855.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,843,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.91 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.