Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Erlich acquired 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.47 per share, with a total value of $50,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,661.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $65,865.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,935 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.08. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.67.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

