Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 820,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.70 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,673,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,947,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 415,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 650,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 402,432 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

