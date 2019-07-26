Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Up 0.7%

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98, 870 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
