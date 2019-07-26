Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Up 0.7%

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98, 870 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 38.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 41,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

