Advanced Technology Coin Market Capitalization Hits $119,567.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $119,567.00 and $440.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005892 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,870,879 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

