Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,896. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.