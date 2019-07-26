Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.
One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.46.
Shares of AMD opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.86.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,896. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
