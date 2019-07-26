Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31,610.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,079 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,016 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,271.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,608. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $311.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

