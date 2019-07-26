ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.55 ($58.78).

ADJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of ADJ traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €38.88 ($45.21). 36,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €34.88 ($40.56) and a 12 month high of €55.75 ($64.83).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

