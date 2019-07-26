ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.21

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.21 and last traded at $160.21, with a volume of 3589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,876,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

