AdHive (ADH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,867.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, AdHive has traded up 351.2% against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $293,484.00 and approximately $1,867.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.