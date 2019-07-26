Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Addus Homecare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $55,319.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,658.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,814 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,919 over the last ninety days. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. 8,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.09. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $139.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

