Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $3,261,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,215 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,147 shares of company stock worth $9,464,808 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

