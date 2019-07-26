Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,135,600 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 1,332,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 477,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 434.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $2,155,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $36,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,789. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,265,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 113,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

