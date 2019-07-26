AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,568,000 after buying an additional 670,186 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. 5,127,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

